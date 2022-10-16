Cook rushed 13 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for six yards in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Cook was having a positively pedestrian day against an active Dolphins run defense until he shook loose for a 53-yard touchdown run two plays after the defense recovered a Jaylen Waddle fumble late in the fourth quarter. The score, Cook's fourth of the year overall, turned out to be the difference in the game after Miami scored a late touchdown, and the yardage tally was Cook's fourth straight of greater than 70 yards. He'll aim to finally eclipse the century mark when the Vikings return to action for an Oct. 30, Week 8 home matchup versus the Cardinals following a Week 7 bye.
