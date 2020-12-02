Cook, who tweaked his ankle during Week 12 action, is "feeling good" and says he's "ready to roll" in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

We'll have to see if the running back is limited at all in practice Wednesday, but if he isn't it looks safe to assume that he'll continue to see plenty of volume this weekend. Ten games into his 2020 campaign, Cook is averaging 21.9 carries for 113 yards to go along with 13 rushing TDs while adding 29 catches for 255 yards and another score in that span.