Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Says knee is ready to go
Though Cook (knee) doesn't know if he'll play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, he noted that he'll be ready for Week 1 even if he doesn't see any exhibition action, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "My knee is ready to go," Cook relayed Thursday. "I'm ready to play.'"
Given that Cook is bouncing back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4 last season, it's not surprising that he's being managed carefully in advance of Week 1. Barring any setbacks, though, Cook is in line to be a go when the Vikings take on the 49ers on Sept. 9. At that time, the main question will be just how much work the promising second-year back is destined to see out of the gate. If his touches are scaled back at all early on, Latavius Murray -- who led the way in filling in for Cook last year after his injury -- remains available to lend a hand.
