Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scheduled for limited role
Cook (hamstring) is tentatively scheduled to return for Sunday's game against the Lions on a limited snap count, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Vikings reportedly entered Week 6 against Arizona with a similar plan, only to scrap it when Cook's hamstring didn't feel good during pregame warmups. It sounds like we're headed for another game-time decision Sunday against the Lions, with kickoff mercifully scheduled for 1:00 PM ET. Given the uncertainty about his health and workload, Cook will be tough to trust in lineups even if he is cleared to play. His return would be bad news for anyone hoping to start Latavius Murray this week.
