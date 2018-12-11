Cook rushed 13 times for 55 yards and caught five of seven targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Cook saved the Vikings from being shut out by hauling in a six-yard touchdown on the team's final offensive play. That marked Cook's second receiving TD in the past three games, but he surprisingly still hasn't found the end zone on the ground. Although Minnesota's offense was ineffective for the vast majority of Monday's contest, Cook's 13 carries were his most since Week 1, offering some hope his workload increases for this Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.