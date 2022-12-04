Cook rushed the ball 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets. He added two receptions for minus-three yards.

Cook bounced back from a couple of subpar performances with a relatively efficient game. His effort was highlighted by a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to tally his seventh rushing score of the season. Cook also chipped in a 21-yard gain on the ground, only his fourth rush of more than 20 yards on the campaign. In addition to the encouraging performance, Cook's workload remains very steady, as he has seen at least 17 carries in three of his last five games.