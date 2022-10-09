Cook rushed 18 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears. He also caught both of his targets for 27 yards.

Cook opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge during the first quarter, before punching in a five-yard touchdown to begin the second. Along with totaling his third game with at least 90 yards on the ground, Cook's couple catches helped him set a season high for scrimmage yards thus far. With his performance contributing toward the Vikings now sitting in first place in the NFC North, Cook approaches Week 6's matchup versus the Dolphins in fine form.