Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores two TDs in upset win

Cook (shoulder) carried 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Saints. He also caught three of five targets for 36 additional yards in the 26-20 win.

Making his return after recovering from a shoulder injury, Cook managed a meager 3.4 yards per carry against one of the league's best run defenses but nearly reached the 100-yard mark through sheer volume. He scored a five-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and added a one-yard score in the third. Cook was also quite effective as a receiver, finishing second on the team in receiving yards and third in targets. He should be instrumental in the gameplan for next Saturday's road matchup with the 49ers.