Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores two TDs vs. Lions

Cook carried 25 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Lions. He also caught one of two targets for an additional seven yards in the 42-30 win.

Cook repeatedly gashed the Lions' run defense to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry on a career-high 25 totes. He scored an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter and later put the game away with a four-yard plunge in the final minutes of the fourth. Cook has been an otherworldly performer this season, racking up at least 120 scrimmage yards and/or a touchdown in every game this season. He'll look to keep it rolling in a favorable home matchup against the Redskins on Thursday.