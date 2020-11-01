Cook (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag after working as a full practice participant Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's on track to play Sunday. Cook missed the Week 6 matchup with Atlanta but appears good to go coming out of Minnesota's bye week. Coach Mike Zimmer previously said he believes Cook can handle his usual workload, and there's been nothing to indicate that outlook has changed.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finishes week with full practice•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Now listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Still in line to play this week•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gets in limited practice•