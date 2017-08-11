Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Shows off pass-catching upside
Cook rushed five times for just 13 yards but caught four passes for 30 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against Buffalo.
Cook was in for four series Thursday, and while he struggled to get it going on the ground, he did flash nice potential in the passing game. This is especially encouraging to see him active and successful in the passing game after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur recently said he trusted Cook's pass-protection ability. Minnesota's offensive line was a weakness last year, so that could potentially cap Cook's upside slightly. Otherwise, though, everything is trending toward Cook opening the season as the Vikings' No. 1 running back, and there is a possibility the rookie emerges as a rare workhorse rusher in short order.
