Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sits atop initial depth chart
Cook is listed as Minnesota's starting running back on the first depth chart the team issued Monday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's not a surprise given the raves Cook has received from the coaching staff during training camp, along with the fact that Latavius Murray (ankle) only returned to practice Monday after missing the first two weeks of training camp. While he likely will have to share the first-team work in practice now that Murray is healthy, Cook is trending in the right direction to earn the lead back job for Week 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...