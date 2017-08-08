Cook is listed as Minnesota's starting running back on the team's first official depth chart of the preseason, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's not a surprise given the raves he's received from the coaching staff during training camp and given that Latavius Murray only returned to practice Monday after missing the first two weeks of training camp. While he likely will have to share the first-team work in practice now that Murray is healthy, Cook is trending in the right direction to earn the lead back job for Week 1.