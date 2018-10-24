Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cook (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Prior to the session, coach Mike Zimmer was less than enthusiastic about Cook's potential to return Week 8, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, who later reported the running back is expected to suit up Sunday night versus the Saints. The preceding is in line with a report from Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com early Wednesday that Cook likely won't play in the Vikings' two games prior to a Week 10 bye. If Cook indeed sits out a fourth straight game this weekend, the Vikings will turn to Latavius Murray to churn out yards on the ground.
