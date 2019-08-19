Cook is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason matchup with the Seahawks, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tibune reports.

Krammer notes that Cook has a sweatshirt on under his jersey, which obviously isn't the type of attire one would wear in-game. It wouldn't be surprising to see the injury-prone Cook sit out the entirety of preseason to preserve his health for the games that matter.

