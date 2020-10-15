Cook (groin) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The early expectation following Cook's departure from Sunday's loss to the Seahawks was that the running back would be sidelined for the Vikings' Week 6 game against the Falcons, and there's been little change on that front over the past few days. With back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week, Cook may need to log a limited workout Friday just to take a questionable designation into the weekend. Alexander Mattison would be primed for the lead role out of the Minnesota backfield if Cook ends up sitting out as anticipated.