Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Slated to play Thursday
Cook (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Thursday's road game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Thursday, the Vikings will keep a close eye on Cook during pregame warmups to ensure he can handle the rigors of game action after missing one contest with a hamstring injury. Assuming Cook suits up, he'll be on a "pitch count," per Rapoport, which implies Latavius Murray will remain a useful option in the Vikings offense.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Team optimistic about Thursday status•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Deemed 'possibility' for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Still optimistic for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.