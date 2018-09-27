Cook (hamstring) is expected to suit up for Thursday's road game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Thursday, the Vikings will keep a close eye on Cook during pregame warmups to ensure he can handle the rigors of game action after missing one contest with a hamstring injury. Assuming Cook suits up, he'll be on a "pitch count," per Rapoport, which implies Latavius Murray will remain a useful option in the Vikings offense.