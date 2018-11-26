Cook carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards, adding 47 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.

This was a step in the right direction for Cook, who turned in an absolute dud against the Bears last week. Still, a 2.9 yard rush average against the 26th-ranked Green Bay rush defense that was without their best defensive lineman (Mike Daniels) is not ideal. Luckily for his fantasy owners, Cook was able to salvage the game with a shifty 26-yard catch and run for a score in the first quarter. Injuries cost the sophomore most of this season, but the other fear some had during drafts of Latavius Murray (11 carries for 33 yards) cutting into his touches has also come to fruition. Cook is the more appealing fantasy option of the two due to his big-play upside, so owners just have to ride this out and hope for the best against the Patriots on Sunday.