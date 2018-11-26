Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Splits carries, but scores
Cook carried 10 times for 29 yards and added 47 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.
This was a step in the right direction for Cook, who turned in an absolute dud against the Bears last week. Still, Cook's 2.9 yards-per-carry average against the 26th-ranked Green Bay rush defense down its best defensive lineman (Mike Daniels) was disappointing. Luckily for his fantasy managers, Cook was able to salvage the game with a shifty 26-yard catch and run for a score in the first quarter. Health issues have dampened Cook's production for most of this season, but the other fear some had heading into draft day of Latavius Murray (11 carries for 33 yards) cutting into the second-year back's touches has also come to fruition. The two will likely share work again in Week 13 against New England, though Cook ranks as the more appealing fantasy option of the two due to his big-play upside.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Logs career high for snaps in dud•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Turns in dud against Bears•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No concerns about health•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off 70-yard run in return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Active for first time since Week 3•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Likely to play Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12