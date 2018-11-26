Cook carried 10 times for 29 yards and added 47 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Sunday's 24-17 win over Green Bay.

This was a step in the right direction for Cook, who turned in an absolute dud against the Bears last week. Still, Cook's 2.9 yards-per-carry average against the 26th-ranked Green Bay rush defense down its best defensive lineman (Mike Daniels) was disappointing. Luckily for his fantasy managers, Cook was able to salvage the game with a shifty 26-yard catch and run for a score in the first quarter. Health issues have dampened Cook's production for most of this season, but the other fear some had heading into draft day of Latavius Murray (11 carries for 33 yards) cutting into the second-year back's touches has also come to fruition. The two will likely share work again in Week 13 against New England, though Cook ranks as the more appealing fantasy option of the two due to his big-play upside.