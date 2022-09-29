Cook (shoulder) was present for Thursday's practice,Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Per Seifert, the Cook wasn't doing much during the portion of the practice open to the media, so it remains to be seen how the Vikings officially report his participation level. The team's top running back, who didn't practice Wednesday, is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints in London.
