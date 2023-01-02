Cook carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Packers.

The Vikings lost two offensive linemen to injuries early in the game, absences which contributed to Cook failing to get anything going on the ground. It was his worst performance since Week 2 against the Eagles, and with Minnesota having nothing but playoff seeding on the line in Week 18's matchup with the Bears, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cook get some extra rest and cede touches to Alexander Mattison.