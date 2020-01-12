Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Stifled by Niners
Cook carried the ball nine times for only 18 yards and caught six of eight targets for eight yards in Saturday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.
The third-year running back saw his season end with a whimper after he carried the Vikings into the divisional round with a huge performance last weekend against the Saints. Cook stayed mostly healthy in 2019 and proved he can be a three-down bell cow, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 TDs through 14 games while adding 53 catches on 63 targets for an additional 519 yards. Alexander Mattison could grow into a more prominent role next season if the Vikings make an effort to keep Cook from breaking down as he did in his first two NFL campaigns, but he still figures to see a significant workload as long as he can stay on the field.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores two TDs in upset win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Practices fully•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't foresee any limitations•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Gearing up for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On track for playoff return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Won't play until wild-card round•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...