Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Stifled by Niners

Cook carried the ball nine times for only 18 yards and caught six of eight targets for eight yards in Saturday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

The third-year running back saw his season end with a whimper after he carried the Vikings into the divisional round with a huge performance last weekend against the Saints. Cook stayed mostly healthy in 2019 and proved he can be a three-down bell cow, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 TDs through 14 games while adding 53 catches on 63 targets for an additional 519 yards. Alexander Mattison could grow into a more prominent role next season if the Vikings make an effort to keep Cook from breaking down as he did in his first two NFL campaigns, but he still figures to see a significant workload as long as he can stay on the field.