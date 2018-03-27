Cook (knee) is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is expected to be a partial participant at Organized Team Activities in May, Brian Murphy of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Selected 41st overall in last year's draft, Cook was on his way to a huge rookie season prior to tearing his ACL in Week 4. He'll likely be limited throughout the offseason and possibly into training camp, but the timing of the injury gives him more than 11 months to recover before Week 1 of 2018. With Jerick McKinnon now in San Francisco, the Vikings could ask Cook to take on a larger pass-catching role in Year 2, though Latavius Murray is still around to handle some of the carries. Cook had 74 carries for 354 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns and 11 catches for 90 yards on 16 targets in only 3.5 games last season.