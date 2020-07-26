Cook told running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu he plans to report to training camp Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Saturday that Cook told him he would report to camp on time, but Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, refuted that information from Zimmer later in the day. The 25-year-old apparently had a similar conversation with his position coach, who then talked to Zimmer. Cook previously said he wouldn't report until he receives a "reasonable" extension, but the holdout penalties under the new CBA are much harsher than the previous agreement. Regardless of Saturday's "he said, he said" situation, things should receive some clarity soon with the Vikings only a couple days from the start of camp.
