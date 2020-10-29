Coach Mike Zimmer expects Cook (groin) to suit up Week 8 against Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Vikings seemed to express a great level of optimism about Cook's status earlier in the week, and it doesn't appear the tune has changed after Cook logged a limited practice Wednesday. As long as he continues to get through the week without any meaningful setbacks from what was considered a minor injury from the beginning, Cook should be in uniform against Minnesota's division rival. He'll be facing a Packers team that gave up two touchdowns to Cook in a Week 1 loss, and also one that happens to be giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in standard formats.