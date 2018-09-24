Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Still optimistic for Thursday
Cook (hamstring) reiterated Monday that he expects to play in Thursday's game against the Rams, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook said his hamstring is feeling good, though he also acknowledged he'll need to operate on a day-to-day basis to see how the injury responds. He didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out on the Friday injury report ahead of Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Bills. A return to limited participation Monday or Tuesday would be an excellent sign for his Week 4 availability.
