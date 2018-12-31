Cook rushed 11 times for 39 yards and brought in four of five targets for 21 yards in the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The Vikings' offensive line couldn't successfully open up any running lanes against the notoriously stingy Bears front, leading to a sub-par outing on the ground for Cook. The second-year back had offered glimpses of his upside over the prior four games, rushing for between 73 and 136 in three of them and amassing 17 catches over that span as well. However, Sunday's 3.5 yards per carry harkened back to Cook's pedestrian production earlier in his injury-shortened season. Now having dealt with a torn ACL and a nagging hamstring issue over his first pair of pro campaigns, Cook will look forward to getting through the offseason healthy and preparing for a 2019 campaign that he should be able to enter at full strength.