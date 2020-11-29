Cook rushed 18 times for 61 yards and secured all four targets for 21 yards in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The star back had a premium matchup on paper versus the Panthers' porous run defense, but he had a long run of just 14 yards and gained a sparse 47 yards on his other 17 carries. Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Cook also exited the game for a brief time in the second half with an ankle injury, although he ultimately returned after just a handful of plays. Cook's costly third-quarter fumble also put Minnesota behind at the time and marked the third time he lost a loose ball this season. The Pro Bowler will look to bounce back with more prolific production in a Week 13 home battle against the one-win Jaguars.