Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes handoffs at practice
Cook (hamstring) took handoffs from Kirk Cousins during the open part of practice Wednesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Cook mostly was contained to rehab work last week, logging just one limited practice session Friday. Subsequently termed a game-time decision, he was on the Vikings' inactive list Sunday at Philadelphia. With a likely appearance at Wednesday's practice, Cook appears to be trending in the right direction, but the health of his hamstring will dictate whether a return is possible Week 6 against the Cardinals.
