Cook (ACL) participated in team drills Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cook's return to team drills Tuesday marks a big step in his recovery after initially working only in individual drills during OTAs. He's expected to be ready to contribute by the time training camp rolls around and Tuesday's progression certainly puts him on that path. Assuming Cook returns to full speed to begin the 2018 campaign, he should lead the Vikings' backfield again, with Latavius Murray serving in an ancillary role.

More News
Our Latest Stories