Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Takes two carries in preseason debut
Cook rushed twice for one yard during Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks. He was also targeted once but did not record a reception.
Seeing his first live action since Week 4 of the 2017 season, Cook was on the field for Minnesota's first four offensive snaps before being pulled in favor of Latavius Murray. Those four snaps were all Vikings coaches apparently needed to see, though, as Cook's removal from the game was for nothing more than to ensure his health for the games that matter. With the starting offense all but guaranteed to sit out the team's preseason finale next Thursday against the Titans, we won't be seeing Cook again until Minnesota's regular-season opener Sept. 9 against the 49ers.
