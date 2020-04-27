Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Taking part in virtual program

Cook will participate in the Vikings' voluntary offseason program, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Cook presumably hopes to sign a long-term deal before Week 1. His participation in the virtual offseason program suggests his relationship with the team remains good, but it doesn't necessarily mean he'd be willing to put his body at risk in actual practices without the security of a new contract. With little hint as to when NFL teams might be able to practice, the Vikings probably won't feel too rushed to complete a deal.

