According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Minnesota is optimistic that Cook (hamstring) will suit up Thursday against the Rams, despite his "questionable" designation.

Cook is coming off back-to-back limited practices, but it appears the team still wants to see how he looks during pregame warmups before making an official determination. Fantasy owners will surely want to circle back roughly 90 minutes before the 8:20 PM ET kickoff, but even an "active" status doesn't necessarily guarantee high usage for the second-year back, especially if he isn't 100 percent. The Rams are a top-10 rushing defense through three games with 96.7 yards on the ground allowed per contest, and Latavius Murray should have some type of role in the game as well.