Minnesota will continue attempting to finalize a trade for Cook (shoulder) on Thursday, and will otherwise officially release him Friday, Adam Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cook has been surrounded by trade rumors all offseason, and while Schefter reports that the Broncos and Dolphins remain interested, at this point it may be likelier that he's released than a last-minute deal comes to fruition. The four-time Pro Bowler's shoulder surgery isn't expected to impact his regular-season availability and could even have a positive long-term influence on his durability, and he remains one of the league's true every-down backfield options. Heading into his age-28 season, Cook is coming off four straight seasons of over 1,100 rushing yards and boasts a career 4.7 yards per carry, so he should have no lack of suitors if he does hit free agency.