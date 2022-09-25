Coach Kevin O'Connell said Cook had "a little bit of a shoulder deal" that forced him out of Sunday's 28-24 win against the Lions, and the running back will be "day-to-day."

Cook sustained the injury on a lost fumble near the end of the third quarter Sunday, ending Week 3 action with 17 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown. O'Connell added afterward that Cook will undergo tests to determine the extent of the issue, but Cook also told his coach that he plans to be out there next Sunday at New Orleans. In any case, Cook's status will be one to watch this week to get a sense of his upcoming availability. Alexander Mattison (eight touches for 44 total yards and one TD on Sunday) is the next man up in the Vikings backfield.