Cook (knee) will not dress for the Vikings' exhibition matchup with the Jaguars on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Cook will go through warmups with the team, but the Vikings simply do not want to rush him back onto the field just yet. By all accounts he has looked great at practices in return from knee reconstruction and is on track to play Week 1. The main question out of the gate will be how the team manages touches between him and Latavius Murray, who filled in after he went down last season. Cook figures to be the workhorse in the long term, but touches could be more evenly split early on as he works his way back in the swing of things.