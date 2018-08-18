Vikings' Dalvin Cook: To sit out Saturday
Cook (knee) will not dress for the Vikings' exhibition matchup with the Jaguars on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Cook will go through warmups with the team, but the Vikings simply do not want to rush him back onto the field just yet. By all accounts he has looked great at practices in return from knee reconstruction and is on track to play Week 1. The main question out of the gate will be how the team manages touches between him and Latavius Murray, who filled in after he went down last season. Cook figures to be the workhorse in the long term, but touches could be more evenly split early on as he works his way back in the swing of things.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.