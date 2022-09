Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers.

Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.