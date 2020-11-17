Cook rushed 30 times for 96 yards and caught all four of his targets for 16 yards in Monday night's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Cook was smothered by a swarming Chicago defense for the majority of Monday's game, but finally broke off some longer runs with opposing lineman Akiem Hicks sidelined during the fourth quarter. With the Vikings protecting a late lead, they also turned to Cook to bleed the block, enabling him to match his season high with 30 carries. Overall, that volume along with his four receptions helped Cook top 100 yards from scrimmage once again, salvaging production despite not scoring for the first time this season. After that tough matchup, Cook should now look forward to Week 11's game against a Cowboys defense that's allowed the second-most rushing yards per game thus far.