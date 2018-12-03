Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 106 scrimmage yards
Cook carried nine times for 84 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for an additional 22 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.
Cook fared well on the ground, averaging an impressive 9.3 yards per carry thanks to a long run of 32 yards. He didn't make it into double digits in carries as his team played from behind for most of the day, but he did record a new career high in receptions. Although Cook's 17 touches were his second-most of the season, he's still surpassed 10 carries just once and still hasn't recorded a rushing score. The second-year back will look to carry more of the load during next Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Splits carries, but scores•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Logs career high for snaps in dud•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Turns in dud against Bears•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No concerns about health•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off 70-yard run in return•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Active for first time since Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...