Cook carried nine times for 84 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for an additional 22 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Cook fared well on the ground, averaging an impressive 9.3 yards per carry thanks to a long run of 32 yards. He didn't make it into double digits in carries as his team played from behind for most of the day, but he did record a new career high in receptions. Although Cook's 17 touches were his second-most of the season, he's still surpassed 10 carries just once and still hasn't recorded a rushing score. The second-year back will look to carry more of the load during next Monday's matchup with the Seahawks.