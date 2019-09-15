Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 191 scrimmage yards
Cook carried 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers. He also caught three passes for an additional 37 yards.
Cook provided one of the highlights of the day when he burst up the middle and cut outside for a 75-yard touchdown run. He finished averaging 7.7 yards per carry and supplemented that production with an impactful performance as a pass-catcher. Cook has been extremely productive through the first two weeks of the season, piling up 311 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 46 touches. He has been a true workhorse for the Vikings and fantasy owners alike, with next Sunday's home matchup against the Raiders presenting him with another opportunity to impress.
