Cook rushed the ball 22 times for 181 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Titans. He also added two receptions for 18 yards.
Cook's highlight play came late in the first quarter when he broke off a 39-yard run to find the end zone. However, that was far from his only production, as he recorded seven rushes of 10 yards or more and also added an additional reception for a double-digit gain. Though Cook briefly left the game hobbled late in the fourth quarter, he was able to retake the field and should be ready to roll in Week 4 against Houston.
