Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 218 scrimmage yards

Cook carried 21 times for 132 yards and caught six passes for an additional 86 yarsd during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.

Cook gashed the Giants on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and tying his season high with 21 totes. He also finished second on the team in targets and catches while setting a new personal best in receiving yardage. Cook has now gone over 110 rushing yards in four of five games this season and continues to excel as a receiver out of the backfield. He'll face a tough matchup next Sunday against the Eagles, but he should still be a worthy fantasy play because of his multi-faceted skillset.