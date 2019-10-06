Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 218 scrimmage yards
Cook carried 21 times for 132 yards and caught six passes for an additional 86 yarsd during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
Cook gashed the Giants on the ground, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and tying his season high with 21 totes. He also finished second on the team in targets and catches while setting a new personal best in receiving yardage. Cook has now gone over 110 rushing yards in four of five games this season and continues to excel as a receiver out of the backfield. He'll face a tough matchup next Sunday against the Eagles, but he should still be a worthy fantasy play because of his multi-faceted skillset.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in Chicago•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Monstrous showing in Week 3•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 191 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Impressive in season opener•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off huge touchdown•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Warming up prior to game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...