Cook rushed 15 times for 60 yards and caught six of seven targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-24 playoff loss to the Giants.

Cook had an eerily similar line to his previous meeting with the Giants when he was held to 64 rushing yards on 14 carries in Week 16 of the regular season. The 27-year-old was able to record his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with 10 total touchdowns in another strong fantasy campaign. Cook hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and he should remain one of the key offensive cogs for an explosive Minnesota offense in 2023.