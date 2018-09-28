Cook (hamstring) rushed 10 times for 20 yards in the Vikings' 38-31 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Cook was back in uniform after missing the Week 3 loss to the Bills, but as had been the case in the other two games he played this season, he found precious little running room. The 23-year-old has now posted sub-3.0 yards per carry average in two of the three games he's played, although he's partly made for it with nine receptions for 107 yards. He'll look to find some success on the ground against the Eagles in Week 5.