Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Turns in dud against Bears
Cook gained just 12 yards on nine carries Sunday against the Bears. He lost two yards on his three receptions and also lost a fumble in the 25-20 loss.
Cook had no room to operate against the Bears' stout run defense, turning in a performance that would hover around the zero-point mark in almost any fantasy format. The only positive for his fantasy owners is that the dynamic back exited the contest healthy. Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo vouched for Cook's health earlier this week, so we should expect Cook to suit up in an important matchup against the Packers on Sunday.
