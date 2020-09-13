Cook rushed 12 times for 50 yards and two touchdowns and brought in one of two targets for minus-2 yards in the Vikings' 43-34 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also notched a pair of two-point conversion runs.

Cook saw game script take him out of the equation for large stretches, as the Vikings found themselves down 22-10 at the half and 29-10 after three quarters. However, he salvaged his fantasy day with his pair of touchdowns, the second coming with 7:55 remaining and Minnesota down 36-18. The newly minted running back, who signed a lucrative five-year extension Saturday, will look to pay better dividends in a Week 2 home interconference matchup against the Colts next Sunday.