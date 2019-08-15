Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Uncertain for preseason
Vikings assistant coach Gary Kubiak said he isn't sure if Cook will play in the preseason, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kubiak said he still needs to discuss the matter with head coach Mike Zimmer, who primarily takes responsibility for the Minnesota defense. Cook has missed 17 games in two seasons, but he finished 2018 with a healthy, productive stretch that included 520 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in five December games. With Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson (ankle) forming a less-than-stellar reserve group in the backfield, Cook is primed for heavy workloads early in the regular season.
