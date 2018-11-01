Cook (hamstring) has been limited in practice this week and "feels great," but he's unsure if he'll be able to return Sunday versus the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook's presence in practice this week is a welcome development, but his expressed doubts are understandable. He elaborated on his uncertainty, saying that practice doesn't test out the viability of his hamstring like a pregame workout. When he last took part in the latter Week 6, he was unable to gain clearance to play, something that may be in the back of his mind. Whenever Cook returns, though, "it's going to be on," per Tomasson. As long as Cook is sidelined, the Vikings will give most of the backfield reps to veteran Latavius Murray.