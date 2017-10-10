Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Undergoes ACL surgery
Cook posted on his personal Twitter account Tuesday that his surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee was successful.
Cook was on his way to an electrifying rookie campaign before suffering the injury in the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Lions, resulting in an early end to his season. In the club's first game without Cook on Monday against the Bears, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer leaned primarily on Jerick McKinnon, who compiled 146 total yards and a touchdown on 22 touches, to fill the void. Meanwhile, free-agent pickup Latavius Murray amassed 43 yards on 14 touches, so he and McKinnon could factor prominently into the backfield mix as the Vikings look to replace Cook's production on the ground and through the air.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: On IR, as expected•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Confirmed to have torn ACL•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: MRI on tap•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sustains left knee injury•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Contributes 169 yards of offense in win•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Produces despite limited workload Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....