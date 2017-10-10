Cook posted on his personal Twitter account Tuesday that his surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee was successful.

Cook was on his way to an electrifying rookie campaign before suffering the injury in the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Lions, resulting in an early end to his season. In the club's first game without Cook on Monday against the Bears, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer leaned primarily on Jerick McKinnon, who compiled 146 total yards and a touchdown on 22 touches, to fill the void. Meanwhile, free-agent pickup Latavius Murray amassed 43 yards on 14 touches, so he and McKinnon could factor prominently into the backfield mix as the Vikings look to replace Cook's production on the ground and through the air.