Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Unlikely to play Monday

Cook (shoulder) is unlikely to play Monday against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Minnesota is leaning toward shutting down Cook for the final two regular season games to have him ready for the playoffs, the report adds. Cook left Sunday's win over the Chargers with a shoulder injury. With Cook exiting early and backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) sitting out with an injury of his own, Mike Boone (13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns) finished the contest as Minnesota's top performer out of the backfield. Boone could be the lead ball carrier again against the Packers if Cook is held out.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories