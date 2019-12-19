Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Unlikely to play Monday
Cook (shoulder) is unlikely to play Monday against Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Minnesota is leaning toward shutting down Cook for the final two regular season games to have him ready for the playoffs, the report adds. Cook left Sunday's win over the Chargers with a shoulder injury. With Cook exiting early and backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) sitting out with an injury of his own, Mike Boone (13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns) finished the contest as Minnesota's top performer out of the backfield. Boone could be the lead ball carrier again against the Packers if Cook is held out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries continue to complicate our decisions at wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em...
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...